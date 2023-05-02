Obituary: Wolf, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Wolf, 95, of Parkersburg passed away April 30, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on December 9, 1927 in Woodsfield, OH, the daughter of the late Bernard O. and Mary M Schumacher Kress.

Mary Margaret’s life of caring and giving began as a 1948 graduate of Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing. In addition to raising a large family and working full-time as a Registered Nurse, a career which included over twenty years in supervision at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Mary and her late husband Harry owned and operated two businesses in the Parkersburg area, The Uniform Boutique and The Gift Shop at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was also a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and was active for over thirty years in the Matthew 25 ministry at the church.

Mary is survived by three daughters; Chris Duggan (Chuck) of Parkersburg, WV, Leslie Crooks (Tom) of Marietta, OH, Kelly Wegmann (Chuck) of Bogart, GA; eight beloved grandchildren Melissa (Bernie) Layne of Charleston, WV; Patrick Duggan of Salem, WV; Brian (Kandace) Duggan of Teays Valley, WV; Jonathan (Ashley) Duggan of Charleston, WV; Mallory (Russell) Berry of Newnan, GA; Nicholas (Ashley) Wegmann of Athens, GA; Lauren (Lance) Queen of Parkersburg, WV and, Lindsey (Robert) Braun of Cincinnati, OH; and eight great grandchildren, MacKenzie Layne of Charleston, WV, Harrison and Anderson Duggan of Charleston, WV, Kirby, Vaughan and Banks Duggan of Teays Valley WV, James and Walker Berry of Newnan, GA and Nora and Lincoln Queen of Parkersburg, WV. Mary is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews along with her sister, Joan Schneider and brother, Junior Kress.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-five years, Harry H Wolf, son Rick Wolf, daughter Patty Wolf, sister Kathleen Kress Wolf, and brothers Russell Kress and, Joseph Kress.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, May 6 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father J. Stephen Vallelonga officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the Matthew 25 Ministry at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church 2500 Dudley Ave. Parkersburg, WV 26101 (Matthew 25 is a food pantry adjacent to the church which provides assistance to local families in need) or Housecalls Hospice 417 Grand Park Dr Ste 204, Parkersburg, WV 26105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.