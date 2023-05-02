Roadwork to delay traffic in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Milling and paving will be taking place in Roane County and may cause delays.

The roadwork will take place on County Route 1 from Liverpool to Reedy, according to a statement from the West Virginia Division of Highways

Specifically, there will be minor delays beginning at the junction of County Route 1 and Sun Flower Road to the junction of WV 14.

The roadwork will begin on Friday, May 5, 2023, and will be completed on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Work will be between 7:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Drivers are asked to plan accordingly.

