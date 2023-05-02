Student Athlete of the Week: Braydin Coleman

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 2, 2023
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Braydin Coleman is a senior baseball player for the Williamstown Yellowjackets who has seen time as an outfielder, and a pitcher.

Braydin recently pitched a complete game shut-out against the top team in the state in Tyler Consolidated, and has also racked up 11 RBI’s behind the plate in his senior season.

Braydin hopes to get his Williamstown team over the hump and win a state championship, as the team has qualified for the previous two state tournaments and have not won a single game.

After his senior year, Braydin hopes to study Sports Medicine and Therapy at Marshall University.

