Tuesday fundraising campaign aims to uplift Mid-Ohio Valley nonprofits

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday is Give Local M.O.V. It’s a fundraising campaign that lifts up Mid-Ohio Valley nonprofits.

To participate, go to givelocalmov.org.

There are 61 participating non-profits this year. While some are in counties like Doddridge and Ritchie, a majority of the non-profits are in or based in Wood County, according to Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s Julie Posey.

She said. “The three big things are to connect individuals with ways to give back in meaningful ways, to connect with organizations who they might want to give their time, as well as try to find their voice and find groups and organizations that they want to advocate for.”

Posey said $10 is the minimum donation.

Your donation could go farther due to matching funds.

The campaign lasts 24 hours.

This is Parkersburg Area Community Foundation’s tenth year hosting Give Local M.O.V.

