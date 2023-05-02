MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday is election day in Washington County.

Depending on where you live, you’ll have the opportunity to vote on issues such as the Belpre schools bond issue and levy. There will also be candidates on some ballots, depending on where you live. For instance, some city council members and the judge of the municipal court.

You can find sample ballots on the Washington County Board of Elections website.

