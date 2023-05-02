Washington County Election Day arrives

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Washington County.

There are several issues on the ballot.

Voters in Belpre are deciding on a bond issue and levy for the school system.

People in Belpre are also deciding on who will sit on the city council in the fourth ward.

County-wide there is a municipal court judge seat on the ballot as well as an electric and gas aggregation issue for some voters.

Polls opened at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Many races are uncontested as candidates in these races are unopposed.

