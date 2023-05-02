Washington County Election Day arrives

(Alexa Griffey)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Washington County.

There are several issues on the ballot.

Voters in Belpre are deciding on a bond issue and levy for the school system.

People in Belpre are also deciding on who will sit on the city council in the fourth ward.

County-wide there is a municipal court judge seat on the ballot as well as an electric and gas aggregation issue for some voters.

Polls opened at 6:30 p.m. on May 2 and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Many races are uncontested as candidates in these races are unopposed.

Results will be on WTAP.com throughout the evening, and reactions to the election will be on our 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Charles Hockenberry Sr.
Obituary: Hockenberry, Charles Sr.
Obituary: Wolf, Mary Margaret

Latest News

Milling and paving to cause delays in Wirt County
Roadwork to delay traffic in Roane County
OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
OSHP focuses on Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month
OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers
OSHP opens recruitment to Ohio Basic Peace Officers