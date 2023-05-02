Wood County Commission hears update on Parkersburg Home Consortium Program

Programs in the City of Parkersburg are helping unhoused people find places to live and property owners make improvements to their houses.
Wood County Commission hears update on Parkersburg Home Consortium Program
Wood County Commission hears update on Parkersburg Home Consortium Program(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Programs in the City of Parkersburg are helping unhoused people find places to live and property owners make improvements to their houses.

During the Wood County Commission’s meeting this morning, the commissioners heard an annual update on the progress of the City of Parkersburg’s Home Consortium Program, which funds various housing programs in the county.

Drew Thomas, the city’s development projects administrator, said the city’s Tenant Based Rental Assistance program helped 18 people in need afford rent and avoid homelessness in the last year.

Thomas said that while programs like these receive many applicants, helping everybody find housing who needs it is a challenge. “It’s been pretty tough, yeah, for the most part,” Thomas said. “That is the biggest limitation in this. There’s plenty of people who apply for it, but there’s just not many places to put them.”

Also discussed were the city’s home repair programs that help property owners below a certain income threshold fix issues with their houses and the down payment assistance program that helps first-time homebuyers.

In addition to city housing programs, the commission also opened a bid from Fore Timber for two riding mowers for the County Maintenance Department.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
Large amounts of cash and drugs found in Glouster residence, one arrested
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton signed by New York Giants
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Reported murder-suicide in Reno

Latest News

Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023
Gov. Jim Justice announces historic state revenues for April 2023
Tuesday is election day in Washington County.
Tuesday is election day in Washington County
National Heatstroke prevention day
The nation acknowledges May 1st as National Heatstroke Prevention Day