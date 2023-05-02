Wood County Commission hears update on Parkersburg Home Consortium Program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Programs in the City of Parkersburg are helping unhoused people find places to live and property owners make improvements to their houses.

During the Wood County Commission’s meeting this morning, the commissioners heard an annual update on the progress of the City of Parkersburg’s Home Consortium Program, which funds various housing programs in the county.

Drew Thomas, the city’s development projects administrator, said the city’s Tenant Based Rental Assistance program helped 18 people in need afford rent and avoid homelessness in the last year.

Thomas said that while programs like these receive many applicants, helping everybody find housing who needs it is a challenge. “It’s been pretty tough, yeah, for the most part,” Thomas said. “That is the biggest limitation in this. There’s plenty of people who apply for it, but there’s just not many places to put them.”

Also discussed were the city’s home repair programs that help property owners below a certain income threshold fix issues with their houses and the down payment assistance program that helps first-time homebuyers.

In addition to city housing programs, the commission also opened a bid from Fore Timber for two riding mowers for the County Maintenance Department.

