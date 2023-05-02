WVU-Parkersburg Board of Governors close to decision on college president

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Univeresity-Parkersburg board of governors and search committee is down to two finalists for the president position.

These candidates are WVU-P interim president, Torie Jackson and West Liberty University interim president, Cathy Monteroso.

The community college board of governors vice chair and search committee chair – Joe Oliverio – says that this was a nationwide search for the best people for this position and went through 37 applicants. Oliverio says that the finalists have the best qualities for this role.

“Of the semifinalists that we interviewed, we felt the two candidates moving on – Dr. Jackson and Dr. Monteroso – had a firm background in community technical colleges,” says Oliverio. “As well as four-year bachelorette degree programs at a university. As well as close ties to West Virginia and understanding Appalachia, our geographical footprint and what the university holds.”

The finalists will be meeting with staff and students on May 12th. And the board will meet on May 16th to approve and select the president.

