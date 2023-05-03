Academic Achiever of the Week: Landon Abilmona

By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Academic Achiever of the Week is Parkersburg South’s Landon Abilmona. The senior student has excelled in the classroom and on the water.

Landon Abilmona is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a varsity rowing member of South’s crew team since enrolling in high school. He has a 4.18 GPA and credits his family for pushing him in the right direction.

“My mom, my dad, my aunt and especially my grandma in my early years. They really pushed for this academic forward life, and I’ve tried to live up to the expectations and I love every bit of it. It is thanks to them I’m where I am today.”

As for college, Landon recently committed to West Virginia University under their exercise physiology program.

“So, I am planning on getting that done in about three or four years and possibly go to graduate school in Lewisburg to get my doctorate. If not, play it by ear throughout my major, see what I like, see what I want to do and go on a path from there.”

Landon’s time in athletics has also played a major role in shaping him into who he is today.

“Such a fun experience because us and Parkersburg High School are the only two that have rowing in the state of West Virginia at the high school level. It is such a rare occurrence it the state and I have been lucky to partake in it as long as I have been.”

Landon has also spent his fair share of time in the community volunteering at Camp Echo for the Wood County Society and assisting with used book sales in the community.

