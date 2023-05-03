Annual Marshall University Dinner Funds Local Scholarships

Local Alumni raise over $280,000 for local students.
WTAP News @ 11
By Kirk Greenfield
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Marshall University Alumni of the Mid-Ohio-University held their annual fundraising dinner Tuesday evening.

The annual event has raised more than $280,000 to support local scholarships in the MOV.

Keynote speaker was Marshall University President Brad D. Smith.

“It’s just amazing to see how many legends are from this area. And how many have come through Marshall University to achieve the pinnacle of their profession,” explains University President Brad Smith. " When you look in that room, you see all the elected officials, businessmen, doctors, educators, scientists... Everyone you can imagine in life that has changed this world... They come from right here in this region and come from Marshall University. And it just makes me want to be a part of it.”

“Every child deserves a chance,” agrees donor Jim Vouksic. “What they do with it is up to them. That’s my philosophy.”

“It really wows me for this area to raise so much money,” explains Jodey Altier, President of Perry Associates. " It’s just a tremendous show of how much people in this area really care about the youth.”

Several other local alumni were recognized.

The $60-a-plate dinners have supported scholarships for students from Wood, Wirt, Ritchie, Tyler, Pleasants and Doddridge counties as well as Washington County, Ohio.

The scholarships range from $600 to $1500 each.

