Camden Clark holds luncheon and Nurse of the Year awards ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is taking time out on Tuesday to celebrate its nurses.

“This is such an incredible day for us to be able to celebrate all the contributions from the nursing staff here at Camden Clark,” says WVU Medicine at Camden Clark vice president and chief nursing officer, Carol Grove. “We have an incredible group of nurses and people that help us take care of patients that we have the opportunity today. And we want to recognize today. And we’re really excited about all of that.”

During a luncheon, the hospital held an awards ceremony where five nurses won awards for excellence in their respective areas of expertise. Including Melissa Dolly for registered nurse of the year.

“It’s something that was very unexpected,” says Dolly. “Something that we all strive for. We all strive for excellence, and we all strive to be our best. And that’s something that we try to do every day.”

Joining Dolly in winning an award were Ryan Kerns for rookie registered nurse of the year, Melissa Reed for licensed practical nurse of the year, Kimberly Null for patient care technician of the year and Stephanie Piggott for certified medical assistant of the year.

“We really just wanted to be inclusive,” says Grove. “We think that it takes the entire team to take care of our patients and meet their needs. And we want to make sure that we include everyone.”

Grove says that highlighting the work of these different nurses also shows that its a team effort to provide the service at Camden Clark.

“I’m very thankful that here at Camden we really do have the right people taking care, making a lot of different sacrifices throughout the years. And really just contributing a lot of their time and their energy to make sure that we have what we need and meet the needs of our community,” says Grove.

Grove says there were more than 70 candidates submitted by peers.

Others who were finalists for the awards were:

Registered nursing finalists: Kayce Wears ad Jaime Layfield

Rookie registered nursing finalists: Kristen McVicar and Brooke White

Licensed practical nursing finalists: Caitlin Shears and Dot Cox

Patient care technician finalists: Gene Ferrell and Tiffany Epperly

Certified medical assistant finalists: Lori Davis and Corie Lenox

