Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday

Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre
By Phyllis Smith and Laura Bowen
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -There was a car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was across the street from the Memorial Health System Belpre campus.

The Belpre Police Department said the two drivers involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital, and they are in stable condition.

WTAP is working to get more details about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
Click here for election results
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Latest News

Annual Marshall University Dinner Funds Local Scholarships
Ronnie McDowell will be the headline act for Ripley's 4th of July celebration.
Ronnie McDowell will perform at Ripley’s 4th of July Celebration
Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley's 4th of July celebration
Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley's 4th of July celebration
Meet Academic Achiever of the Week: Landon Abilmona
Meet Academic Achiever of the Week: Landon Abilmona