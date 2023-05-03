BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -There was a car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck was across the street from the Memorial Health System Belpre campus.

The Belpre Police Department said the two drivers involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital, and they are in stable condition.

WTAP is working to get more details about how the crash happened.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.