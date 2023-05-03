CBP finds live baby parrots being smuggled over border in pillowcase

CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.
CBP officers said a total of 10 baby parrots were found being smuggled in a vehicle over the U.S.-Mexico border.(Customs and Border Protection)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HIDALGO, Texas (Gray News) – Customs and Border Protection officers said they intercepted a man who was attempting to smuggle 10 baby parrots in a pillowcase.

The CBP officers along with agricultural specialists at the Hildalgo International Bridge said the baby parrots were alive on April 29.

According to officials, a vehicle crossing over the border was inspected when CBP officers referred it for a second inspection.

During the second inspection, officers said they found five parrot chicks in a pillowcase and five more in the front seat area.

Officers ended up finding 10 live yellow-headed baby parrots.

Officials said a penalty was assessed to the driver of the vehicle.

The parrots were taken in by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Veterinary Services.

