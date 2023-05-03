Claywood Park PSD proposing rate increases

Customers of the Claywood Park Public Service District could be seeing their water and sewer rates go up in the near future.
Claywood Park PSD proposing rate increases
Claywood Park PSD proposing rate increases(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Claywood Park Public Service District could be seeing their water and sewer rates go up in the near future.

The district is proposing a two-step water rate increase starting at 4.5% this year. Claywood Park PSD general manager Shayne Brabham said this rate increase would help pay for a water line replacement project on Dutch Ridge Road. Brabham said the existing line doesn’t provide adequate fire protection to Dutch Ridge Road’s residents. He said improving the line will have further benefits for customers as well. “Well, obviously the fear of losing your home, but the advantage is their homeowners insurance will definitely come down due to that coverage.”

After that project is complete, a second step increase of 1.69% will kick in. Brabham said the project will likely be completed in late 2024.

The Claywood Park PSD is also proposing an 11% sewer rate increase. Brabham said this will help support a project to replace a lift station to carry wastewater to the PSD’s treatment facility.

Brabham said that, on average, their customers will see an increase of about $2.14 to their water bills after the full water rate increase, though customers who live toward the edges of the public service district’s system may an increase of up to $3.72. For sewer service, Brabham said the monthly increase would be $6.42 on average.

Claywood Park PSD’s rates are set by the Wood County Commission. The commission is expected to hold a public hearing regarding the increase on May 18.

