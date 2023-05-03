Drug overdose deaths hit record during COVID-19 pandemic

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Overdose deaths rose to record levels in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the CDC.

The report details the deadly rise of fentanyl connected to fatal overdoses across the country.

Researchers took a closer look at the specific drugs on the death certificates of people who died of overdoses.

The report found that fentanyl is more likely to be involved in a deadly overdose than other common drugs.

Nearly 70,000 people in the US died of drug overdoses that involved in Fentanyl in 2021.

According to the West Virginia DHHR, the state reported over 1,400 fatal overdoses between March 2021 and 2022.

