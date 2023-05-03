Ex-FBI supervisor accused of encouraging Jan. 6 mob to ‘kill’ police

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6,...
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former FBI supervisory special agent has been arrested on charges related to the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Jared Wise, who was with the FBI For more than a decade, was arrested this week in Oregon. He has not yet entered a formal plea on the four federal crimes he’s charged with, including illegally entering and remaining in the Capitol building.

Investigators say Wise entered the Capitol, confronted officers and encouraged other rioters who attacked law enforcement. He allegedly shouted “kill ‘em” multiple times to rioters who were attacking police in front of him.

Prosecutors say Wise was in the Capitol for about 10 minutes, CNN reports. After leaving, he allegedly confronted police officers outside the building and called them Nazis.

The Justice Department has charged more than 1,000 people in the attack on the Capitol. Those include several active or former members of law enforcement.

An ex-Drug Enforcement agent, a former New York Police Department officer and two off-duty police officers from Virginia are among those accused of joining the mob that day.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
Click here for election results
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Latest News

The Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed.
Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time
The unofficial results are in for Belpre City Council’s fourth ward race.
Unofficial election results - Ambrozy wins Belpre City Council seat
Randall Jedlink is the unofficial winner of the Marietta Municipal Court judge race.
Unofficial election results - Jedlink wins Marietta Municipal Court judge race
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry