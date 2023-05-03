Joey Ramsey signs with West Liberty University for football

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

St. Marys High School senior Joey Ramsey will be taking his talents on the gridiron from the Blue Devils up the road to Wheeling, as on Wednesday he signed his letter of intent to play football for the West Liberty University Hilltoppers.

Joey was primarily a running back and linebacker for the Blue Devils in his one season in St. Marys, but the coaches at West Liberty have recruited him to play tight end, and that is a challenge that Joey is looking forward to.

Joey is grateful to the St. Marys community for making him feel like one of their own in such a short time.

Joey says he hopes to study business while at West Liberty University.

