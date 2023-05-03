Kim Stephens returns to Parkersburg as Marshall University women’s basketball coach

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Glenville State legend and Parkersburg native Kim Stephens returned to the Mid-Ohio Valley, but this time as the new head coach of the Marshall university women’s basketball team.

As a head coach for the Glenville State Pioneers, Coach Stephens led her team to a national championship in 2022 and after more success this season, accepted a job at Marshall University.

Kim’s success at Glenville was a sight to behold and it made her a very popular head coaching candidate in the world of basketball and she will take her talents to Huntington to make the Herd as dominant as she did the Pioneers.

Coach Stephens has loved the support from people ll over the Mid-Ohio Valley and has loved being home getting to represent the Green and White.

