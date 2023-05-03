Man dies after he was run over by his own car during police chase, troopers say

A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night in Cabell County. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alex Jackson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A man is dead after he was run over by his own vehicle during a police chase Saturday night.

According to West Virginia State Police, James McGraw, 30, died at the scene.

WVSP said a trooper tried to pull McGraw’s vehicle over in Cabell County for erratic driving. They said McGraw kept going, leading to a pursuit.

During that chase, police said McGraw stopped and got out of the vehicle at the bottom of a hill. He started to run, but he did not put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then ran over McGraw. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

