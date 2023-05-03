MCSO: Man electrocuted at Fairview mine

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man appears to have been electrocuted Wednesday morning at a mine in Fairview.

Crews responded to the incident at Federal Number 2 Mine on Miracle Run Rd. in Fairview around 10:50 a.m. for a “possible electrocution incident,” according to a release from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The mine is located on the Marion and Monongalia County border.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found that an adult man “appears to have been electrocuted” and then fell about 20 feet.

He is not believed to be an employee or authorized to be working in the area he was found in, authorities say.

The man was taken to the hospital where his condition is unknown. His name has not been released.

Responding agencies include Mon EMS and Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Further information has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

