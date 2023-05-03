Mountwood Park recommended to receive improvements from AMLER grants

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Mountwood Park IN WOOD COUNTY may be getting some upgrades soon.

If finalized, improvements to the park would include a state-of-the-art trail-side campground and five to seven miles of new, bike-optimized trails in the soon-to-launch Mountaineer Trail Network, according to a statement from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

These potential upgrades were recommended by Gov. Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) Secretary Harold Ward on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Mountwood Park project would be part of the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) program.

The AMLER program has committed more than $180 million in grant funding to assist projects in W.Va. since 2016 and would provide more than $2.5 million to improve Mountwood Park.

Grant funding would be provided by the U.S. Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE).

Grant applications were evaluated by a committee of representatives from the WVDEP, the West Virginia Department of Commerce, the West Virginia Department of Transportation, and the Governor’s Office. OSMRE must also give final approval of the project and the amount awarded.

