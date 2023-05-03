MOV Health Department sets clinics and classes

(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department has announced upcoming classes and clinics this month.

This month there will be a food handler class and a family planning clinic, according to a statement from the MOV Health Department.

The dates and times for the classes vary by county.

In Ritchie County, the MOV Health Department will be holding a food handler’s class Thursday, May 28, 2023. Sessions are at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., or 4 p.m. and classes cost $10. The Ritchie County office is located at 125 W Main St. in Harrisville, W.Va., and can be reached at 304-643-2917.

The Wood County office will hold a food handler’s class at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The office is located at 211 Sixth St. in Parkersburg, W.Va. There is no appointment needed for classes and they cost $10. The Wood County Office can be contacted at 304-485-7374.

The Wirt County family planning clinic will be held at 90 Senior Circle in Elizabeth, W.Va. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. For more information call 304-275-3131.

The Roane County family planning clinic will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 200 E Main St. in Spencer, W.Va. Call the Roane County office at 304-927-1480.

Visit movhd.com or call 304-485-7374 with questions or for more information.

