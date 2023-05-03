My Sister’s Closet Ministry has been open for a year now and their impact is just starting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March of 2022 the ‘My Sister’s Closet Ministry’ opened their ministry to the public.

The business is run by appointment only to create a more personal shopping experience for the people in need.

With over a year of business they have served about 100 women in need of clothing.

This business started from Founder, Lindsay Schall, wanting to make a difference in the community that surrounded her.

In the past she has donated clothes and was often questioning if the clothes were going to the right place.

“As women we always have a ton of stuff in our closet. We’re always kind of shifting from season to season, and style to style and we’re always looking for a place for those items to go. So, this was born as a place for them to go and to feel like they were making a difference because often you drop them off and then you don’t know what happens from there and you hope it’s something good,” said Schall.

For Schall working with each woman who is in need of clothing has been a blessing to help her community.

“It’s been really, really cool to get to meet each individual woman and hear their story and take time with them because we work by appointment so it’s all about them when we’re here,” Schall said.

For more information on how to donate and where you can volunteer you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

