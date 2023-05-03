New provost for Marietta College, Kathleen Dougherty

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “It is a college I have known having grown up in central Ohio and when I came to visit this campus I was greeted with an incredibly welcoming community,” says Marietta College provost and faculty dean, Kathleen Dougherty. “I met a faculty and staff deeply committed to our students and their success and they made me want to be part of their community.”

Kathleen Dougherty is the new provost for Marietta College.

Dougherty is a former philosophy professor with a focus in moral theory. Her experience in administration includes being a dean at Mount Mary University and serving as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Alma College.

“I progressed from being a dean to a provost where my job is now in this role to help lead the faculty in figuring out how we provide the very best possible education for our students,” says Dougherty.

Dougherty says that she is excited to take over this role as provost for Marietta College and looks to continue improving academics at the school.

“So, I think the first is academic innovation. I think the second biggest priority will be student success,” says Dougherty. “Ensuring that students have this holistic educational experience that prepares them with everything from thinking about what I would call sort of meaning and purpose. What is driving them toward their education? What do they hope to become? And not just what kind of job they want to do. But who do they want to be?”

Dougherty says that she is interested in promoting the school’s mission, core values and strong academic programs.

