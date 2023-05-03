New security camera program is included in Parkersburg’s proposed CDBG budget

A new program being proposed aims to give residents incentives to buy security cameras.
A new program being proposed aims to give residents incentives to buy security cameras.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s finance committee approved to send the development department’s HOME Consortium and Community Development Block Grant budget plan to city council.

One new program being proposed in the budget aims to give residents incentives to buy security cameras. Development Director Ryan Barber said that the goal is to deter crime and help police with investigations. He clarified that this does not mean people would be forced to share their security footage.

The program is meant for private residents who are either low income or live in a low income neighborhood.

Barber explained that participating residents could be reimbursed up to $200, depending on how expensive the camera they buy is.

The cameras are meant for exterior use AKA they’re not meant for the inside of your home.

There will be a chance for the public to give their feedback on the HOME Consortium and Community Development Block Grant budget plan on May 9th at 6:30pm in the Glenn Meeks Conference Room on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
Click here for election results
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Belpre Volunteer Fire Department Inc. files lawsuit against City of Belpre and fire chief
Christina Gordon Blair
Obituary: Blair, Christina Gordon
Black bear surprises Nicholas County principal at school's dumpster
WATCH: Black bear surprises W.Va. principal at school’s dumpster

Latest News

The car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon caused some traffic delays.
Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday
Annual Marshall University Dinner Funds Local Scholarships
Ronnie McDowell will be the headline act for Ripley's 4th of July celebration.
Ronnie McDowell will perform at Ripley’s 4th of July Celebration
Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley's 4th of July celebration
Ronnie McDowell to headline Ripley's 4th of July celebration