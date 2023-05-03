New security camera program is included in Parkersburg’s proposed CDBG budget

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg’s finance committee approved to send the development department’s HOME Consortium and Community Development Block Grant budget plan to city council.

One new program being proposed in the budget aims to give residents incentives to buy security cameras. Development Director Ryan Barber said that the goal is to deter crime and help police with investigations. He clarified that this does not mean people would be forced to share their security footage.

The program is meant for private residents who are either low income or live in a low income neighborhood.

Barber explained that participating residents could be reimbursed up to $200, depending on how expensive the camera they buy is.

The cameras are meant for exterior use AKA they’re not meant for the inside of your home.

There will be a chance for the public to give their feedback on the HOME Consortium and Community Development Block Grant budget plan on May 9th at 6:30pm in the Glenn Meeks Conference Room on the second floor of the Municipal Building.

