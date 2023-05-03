Obituary: Deem, Sherry J.

Surrounded by her loving family, Sherry J. Deem, 70, of Rockport, WV, passed away May 1, 2023, following an extended illness. She was the daughter of the late Roger and Phyllis Collins Watkins.

Born in Parkersburg, WV, she was a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She previously worked at State Farm Insurance, DuPont, Walker Parkersburg, Big Bear and the Bureau of Public Debt. Sherry spent her life caring for and loving all the members of her family. She attended Sams Creek Baptist Church and taught Bible School classes for many years. She enjoyed flowers, singing and her favorite song was “Jesus Loves Me” and most of all watching and playing with her grandchildren and other children in her family.

Mrs. Deem is survived by her husband of 49 years 8 months Larry Deem; her sons Mike (Melissa) Deem and Joseph (Jamie) Deem; her brother Randy (Judy) Watkins; her sisters Rebecca (Ron) Ward and Judy Sheppard; grandchildren River, Isaac, Sawyer and Emrie and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00am at the funeral home with interment at Watkins Cemetery. Officiant will be Rev. Mark Watkins. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Deem family.

The family would like to give special thanks to the hospice nurses and especially Loretta Joy, whose care and friendship was precious.

