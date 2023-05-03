Obituary: Helmick, Ardella “Susie”

Ardella Sue Helmick, “Susie”, age 78, of Parkersburg went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2023. She was born March 30, 1945 in Ripley, West Virginia, a daughter of Ardell Braden and Mattie (Braden) Maxwell.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Helmick; five of her siblings, Phyllis, Ronald, Donald, Dorothy, and Betty; and her son-in-law, David Haynes.

Susie was a beautician by trade. She owned her own beauty shop in Parkersburg, WV known as Susie’s House of Charm. After her time as a beautician, she spent many years as the banquet manager at the Blennerhassett Hotel. She was a beautiful mother to her two daughters and two step children, as well as an extraordinary grandmother to her three grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by the father of her two children, Franklin Dines; daughters, Angela (Casto) Delli-Gatti and Brandi (Dines) Haynes; step-children, Robert Helmick and Angela (Helmick) Graham; grandchildren, Rashelle (Delli-Gatti) Salaita, Alek Delli-Gatti, Breaunna Haynes, and her eight step-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be Saturday at 11 am, May 6, 2023 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, in Parkersburg.

Burial will follow in Ripley, West Virginia at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be Saturday 10-11 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home, in Parkersburg.

Susie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease 3 years ago. Since her diagnosis, she was a resident of the Alzheimer’s Augusta’s Cottage at Stonerise of Parkersburg. The family has chosen the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) for memorial contributions in her honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

