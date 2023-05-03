Obituary: Morgenstern, Mabel M.

Mabel M. Morgenstern, 99, passed away on April 28, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born July 04, 1923, the only daughter of Grover and Bertha Hendershot.

On June 23, 1946, she married the love of her life, Dean E. Morgenstern, who preceded her in death on May 15, 2011.

Mabel was a member of the Gilman United Methodist Church where she had been an active member of the choir, Bertha Circle, and United Methodist Women. She taught Sunday School for decades, and in her younger days was a counselor for the Methodist Youth Fellowship. She retired from Avon as a

district manager. Mabel enjoyed making quilts, crafting, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed her flowers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Mabel is survived by her daughters: Pam Grimes (John) of Marietta; Cheryl Slavik (Charlie) of Carmel, IN; and Joyce Cravens-Birtsch (Greg) of Knoxville, TN; Grandchildren Tommy Cravens (Marsha) of Nashville, TN; Stephanie Jones (Matt) of Ft. Wayne, IN; Teddy Cravens (Liz) of Smyrna GA; and Stuart Grimes (Jen) of Wellington, FL; ten great grandchildren: Mae, Henry, Annie, and Will Cravens;

Ella, Eli, Lucy and Finn Jones; Grace and Wyatt Cravens. Also surviving is her niece Lana Bartkiewicz (Peter) of Dundas, ONT, and nephew Rick Morgenstern (Sandra) of Vincent OH.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mabel was preceded in death by two grandsons Nathan Slavik and Matthew Grimes, and three brothers.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Waterview Pointe for the love and care they provided for their mother during the past year.

Funeral services will be held 4:00pm on Saturday, May 6th at Gilman United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Friday May 5th, at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gilman United Methodist Church.

