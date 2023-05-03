Parkersburg business honored at Small Business Awards in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) -Some businesses were honored at the Small Businesses Awards in Fairmont, including Kreinik Manufacturing.

Kreinik Manufacturing is a family-owned business that manufactures thread. It’s on Gihon Road in Parkersburg.

The company was opened by the current owner and president, Doug Kreinik’s parents in 1973. Since Doug took full ownership in 2008, the company has grown substantially and now exports globally.

The business was named the SBA’s West Virginia Small Business Exporter of the Year and Mid-Atlantic Small Business Exporter of the Year.

“Getting the regional award was actually a surprise to me, but it’s really comforting because it means a lot to my employees that we are far-reaching,” said Kreinik.

Their thread has been featured on Game of Thrones, the movie “Hocus Pocus 2″, and they even sent threads to Buckingham Palace.

