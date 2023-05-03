Ravenswood H.S. seeing success in first year of eSports program

The Red Devil eSports team is seeing great success in year one.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ravenswood high school is seeing a lot of success in one of the fastest growing sports in America.

The eSport team is new for the Red Devils. Coach, Chase Jarrell says the team came about last spring. He says some of the students came up with the idea when other coaches in the state were looking for other schools to join.

The group has qualified in multiple tournaments, including coming third in Valorant, winning the state championship in Overwatch 2 and one of the team members -- Jessip Perry -- playing the state championship in both the Fall and the Spring.

Jarrell said he hopes to keep the success going after a hot start for the program.

“I knew, for me, my personal mission was not only to be one of the first but be one of the best programs,” says Jarrell. “To prepare these guys for a competitive atmosphere in anything that they do. But to also learn teamwork and marketing and all those kinds of things we need to do to show, ‘Hey, we’re the real deal.’”

Jarrell wants to thank the school and all of the sponsors that have helped the eSports team continue to grow and add to the team’s success.

