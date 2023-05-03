SAI TECH ribbon cutting in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held earlier today in Washington County for a new data research center.

Southeastern Ohio Port Authority co-hosted the event with members of AEP Ohio for the announcement of SAI TECH’s ESG Friendly Crypto Mining Technology Development Center on Gravel Bank Road in Marietta.

The site will develop technologies to recycle crypto mining heat for different heating needs such as greenhouse and building heating, as well as poultry industry operation.

The company is based in Singapore, but they built a 30,000 square foot facility in Chesterland Ohio in 2022.

This made areas like Washington County desirable locations to reduce energy waste.

SAI TECH Chief operating officer Tao Wu said that they will make a concerted effort to continue to work with people in Washington County.

“Building together with the community together, we do not build by ourselves. We involve not just contractors, but we also involve other industries to work with us.”

Southeastern Ohio Port Authority stated this is the new form of industrial electricity with an agricultural application.

