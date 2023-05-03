Two car head on crash at the intersection of Northwood Villa and Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There was a two-car head on collision Wednesday morning at the intersection of Northwood Villa and Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg.

The call for the crash came in just before 7 a.m.

The injuries are currently unknown but one of the drivers was reported to be unconscious at the scene.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly and Williamstown Fire Departments, Wood County Crash team, St. Joseph’s Ambulance Services, and Camden Clark Medical Services all responded to the scene.

