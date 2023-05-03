Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - For the 10th time over a span of decades, the Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed. A reminder that the results are not yet official.

The bond issue and levy would finance improvements and construction for school facilities. That would include a new middle school and high school.

Superintendent Jeff Greenley said that, due to the age of the school district’s buildings and numerous failed attempts at getting funding for repairs, getting a bond to make repairs over 10 years and building a new building over 37 years would cost about the same.

“I think the question before the community is, you know, given what…where we are now, what’s the most cost effective way for the community to have, you know, safe and appropriate facilities for its children?” he said.

When asked how the vote would impact the school district’s plans, Greenley said that it makes financial decisions more difficult - for instance, deciding whether or not repairing something is a good use of money when they could be building a new school down the line.

