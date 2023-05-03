Unofficial election results - Jedlink wins Marietta Municipal Court judge race

Randall Jedlink is the unofficial winner of the Marietta Municipal Court judge race.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Randall Jedlink is the unofficial winner of the Marietta Municipal Court judge race.

Jedlink said he’s happy with the results. He said that, with municipal court being many people’s introduction to the legal system, he aims to make that experience fair and treat everyone impartially and professionally.

“Hopefully people won’t come back to that system over and over again based on how we treat them and the services that we can provide to them after their court hearing,” he told WTAP.

Jedlink said he’s been practicing law for 12 years. He’s been a criminal attorney and a magistrate during that time.

