Unofficial election results - Ambrozy wins Belpre City Council seat

The unofficial results are in for Belpre City Council’s fourth ward race.
The unofficial results are in for Belpre City Council's fourth ward race.
By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The unofficial results are in for Belpre City Council’s fourth ward race. John J. Ambrozy beat incumbent Steve Null for the spot.

Ambrozy said he’s both excited and humbled. He’s happy that he can help the city of Belpre through this position.

When asked what his mission going into office is, he said two things come to mind.

“Belpre is a safe town - safe city - we need to keep it that way. And then we also need to make sure our infrastructure can support future businesses,” he told WTAP.

Ambrozy said, prior to running for office, he worked for Kraton. He’s thought about serving in politics for a while and saw the opportunity in retirement.

