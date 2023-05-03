WATCH: Principal of W.Va. school speaks out about black bear encounter

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, the principal of an elementary school in Nicholas County had quite the surprise.

Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh was opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m. when a black bear came out of the dumpster.

Credit: Facebook - Nicholas County Board of Education

“That was a big surprise, I was not expecting that! You know, you throw trash in a dumpster and you throw things in it, but you really don’t expect things to come out,” Marsh said.

Marsh says his family and students at the school found the situation to be hilarious.

“Well, they loved it. They talked about it. And we also showed that to my children at school, we played it on the big screen at school, and they loved it. They thought it was hilarious. Nobody was scared. And once they saw I was safe and okay, they just thought it was funny to see their principal run so fast,” Marsh said.

However, Marsh says that wasn’t the first time the bear has tried something like this.

“He had been by the school before, so we had a lock installed on the dumpster to try to deter him. Well, somehow he got in there with that lock on unbeknownst to us and to me, and that was just a surprise!” Marsh said.

The Nicholas County Board of Education released a video Wednesday showing the bear going into the dumpster before Marsh’s big surprise.

Officials say the dumpster had a lock on it at the time, and it now has a modified lock.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.