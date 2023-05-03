WATCH: Principal of W.Va. school speaks out about black bear encounter

By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, the principal of an elementary school in Nicholas County had quite the surprise.

Zela Elementary School Principal James Marsh was opening a school dumpster lid around 7:15 a.m. when a black bear came out of the dumpster.

Credit: Facebook - Nicholas County Board of Education

“That was a big surprise, I was not expecting that! You know, you throw trash in a dumpster and you throw things in it, but you really don’t expect things to come out,” Marsh said.

Marsh says his family and students at the school found the situation to be hilarious.

“Well, they loved it. They talked about it. And we also showed that to my children at school, we played it on the big screen at school, and they loved it. They thought it was hilarious. Nobody was scared. And once they saw I was safe and okay, they just thought it was funny to see their principal run so fast,” Marsh said.

However, Marsh says that wasn’t the first time the bear has tried something like this.

“He had been by the school before, so we had a lock installed on the dumpster to try to deter him. Well, somehow he got in there with that lock on unbeknownst to us and to me, and that was just a surprise!” Marsh said.

The Nicholas County Board of Education released a video Wednesday showing the bear going into the dumpster before Marsh’s big surprise.

Officials say the dumpster had a lock on it at the time, and it now has a modified lock.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a two-car head on collision at the intersection of Emerson Avenue...
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision in Parkersburg Wednesday morning
Click here for election results
Scott Dye sentencing
Local man sentenced to 2-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to four charges
The car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon caused some traffic delays.
Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday
The Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed.
Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time

Latest News

Parkersburg City Park
New event to help Relay for Life and keep everyone safe
Lights malfunctioning in Belpre
Officials have reminders for drivers until traffic lights are fixed
Parkersburg business honored at Small Business Awards in Fairmont
Parkersburg business honored at Small Business Awards in Fairmont
Two local teens on Ohio State Junior Fair Board for the second year
Two local teens are on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board
The Red Devil eSports team is seeing great success in year one.
Ravenswood H.S. seeing success in first year of eSports program