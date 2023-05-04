Arts and entertainment events happening May 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, May 4th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- After School Movies- rated GorPG 4:00pm-5:30pm @ Marietta Library
Friday, May 5th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
- Cinco De Mayo and Chipotle Day Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Bopfusion Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
- Shrek The Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
- The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium
- Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Songwriters in the Round 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Betrayed by the Bullet and Riptown Riot 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, May 6th
- Doggie Days at the Farmer’s Market 8:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market
- 134th Anniversary Celebration 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Slip, Slap, Slop 2 mile run/ walk 9:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
- Smurfs Great Escape 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- Youth Intro to Theatre Workshop 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Hidden Marietta Paranormal Exposition 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wash. County Fair Grounds
- Sweet Breath of Spring Onion Festival 11:00am - 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s WV- Downtown
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- 2023 Spring Tea 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Castle
- Shrek The Musical 1:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
- Grease 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Derby Day Party 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Derby, Drinks and Divine Hats 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Johnny Staats Project 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
- River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall
- Shrek the Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
- Warren High School- The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren High School Auditorium
- Bold & Brassy: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
- Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
Sunday, May 7th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Warren High School- The Music Man 2:30pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium
- WV Symphony Orchestra- Bold and Brassy 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
- Moon Over Buffalo 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- WV Symphony League Pkb Grand Finale Celebration 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
- Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
