Arts and entertainment events happening May 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, May 4th

Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco

After School Movies- rated GorPG 4:00pm-5:30pm @ Marietta Library

Friday, May 5th

Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown

Cinco De Mayo and Chipotle Day Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Cinco de Mayo Celebration 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Bopfusion Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa

Shrek The Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria

The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium

Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Songwriters in the Round 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Betrayed by the Bullet and Riptown Riot 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, May 6th

Doggie Days at the Farmer’s Market 8:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market

134th Anniversary Celebration 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Slip, Slap, Slop 2 mile run/ walk 9:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park

Smurfs Great Escape 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV

Youth Intro to Theatre Workshop 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Hidden Marietta Paranormal Exposition 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wash. County Fair Grounds

Sweet Breath of Spring Onion Festival 11:00am - 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s WV- Downtown

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

2023 Spring Tea 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Castle

Shrek The Musical 1:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria

Grease 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Derby Day Party 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem

Derby, Drinks and Divine Hats 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Johnny Staats Project 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center

River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall

Shrek the Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria

Warren High School- The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren High School Auditorium

Bold & Brassy: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center

Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Sunday, May 7th

Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Warren High School- The Music Man 2:30pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium

WV Symphony Orchestra- Bold and Brassy 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

Moon Over Buffalo 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

WV Symphony League Pkb Grand Finale Celebration 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa

Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.