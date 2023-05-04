Arts and entertainment events happening May 4th-7th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

By Henry Grof
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, May 4th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • After School Movies- rated GorPG 4:00pm-5:30pm @ Marietta Library

Friday, May 5th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • First Friday in Downtown Marietta 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ Marietta Downtown
  • Cinco De Mayo and Chipotle Day Cooking Class 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Cinco de Mayo Celebration 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Bopfusion Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
  • Shrek The Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
  • The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium
  • Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Songwriters in the Round 8:00pm - 10:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Betrayed by the Bullet and Riptown Riot 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, May 6th

  • Doggie Days at the Farmer’s Market 8:00am @ River Cities Farmers Market
  • 134th Anniversary Celebration 9:00am @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Slip, Slap, Slop 2 mile run/ walk 9:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Smurfs Great Escape 9:00am - 5:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • Youth Intro to Theatre Workshop 9:00am - 12:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Hidden Marietta Paranormal Exposition 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Wash. County Fair Grounds
  • Sweet Breath of Spring Onion Festival 11:00am - 5:00pm @ St. Mary’s WV- Downtown
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • 2023 Spring Tea 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Castle
  • Shrek The Musical 1:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
  • Grease 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Derby Day Party 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Derby, Drinks and Divine Hats 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Johnny Staats Project 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Line Dancing 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Amputee Center
  • River Cities Ballroom Dancing Night 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Wayside UMC Hall
  • Shrek the Musical 7:00pm @ Fort Frye High School Cafeteria
  • Warren High School- The Music Man 7:00pm @ Warren High School Auditorium
  • Bold & Brassy: WV Symphony Orchestra 7:30pm - 9:30pm @ Clay Center
  • Moon Over Buffalo 8:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Sunday, May 7th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 1:30pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Warren High School- The Music Man 2:30pm @ Warren Local High School Auditorium
  • WV Symphony Orchestra- Bold and Brassy 2:30pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
  • Moon Over Buffalo 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • WV Symphony League Pkb Grand Finale Celebration 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel & Spa
  • Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea 7:00pm - 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

