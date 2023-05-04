City of St. Marys prepares for upcoming election

Voting information released for St. Mary's, West Virginia.
Voting information released for St. Mary's, West Virginia.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ST. MARY’S, W.Va. (WTAP) - The last day to register to vote at the courthouse for St. Marys upcoming city election is May 23rd.

Voting for this election will be for City Council members from Wards I, II and III, according to information released by the City of St. Marys Facebook page.

The renewal of the city’s fire levy will also be on the ballot.

Early voting will begin May 31st and continue through June 10th at St. Marys City Hall.

Early voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5p.m.

The election date is June 13th. St. Marys City Hall will be closed during normal business hours on June 13th and will only be open for voting.

