Expert tips on when to freeze and unfreeze your credit

Make sure to unfreeze credit when applying for loans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Around 95% of car insurance companies use credit scores to help determine premium rates in the 45 states that allow it, according to the Fair Issac Corporation (FICO).

In a few of those states, a frozen credit score will come back as a “no hit” and could be treated as if the account has no credit history.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said that could lead to higher premiums.

Dale said that not all carriers pull credit every year, so consumers with credit freezes should ask their agents when the companies pull reports and let them know their credit is frozen.

“And you can unfreeze it and the bureaus have up to three days to get that credit unfroze,” she said. “So that insurance companies can have access to see what you’re doing with your credit.”

Dale explained there are states that allow credit reviews for insurance purposes even if the files are frozen. But it’s always good practice to make insurance agents aware of the freeze.

She added that anyone getting ready to apply for a car, home, or personal loan will need to unfreeze their credit. It can be frozen again once the loan is secured.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has information on how to freeze credit here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a two-car head on collision at the intersection of Emerson Avenue...
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision in Parkersburg Wednesday morning
The car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon caused some traffic delays.
Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday
The Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed.
Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time
Nicholas Wade Carroll
Obituary: Carroll, Nicholas Wade
Sherry J. Deem
Obituary: Deem, Sherry J.

Latest News

Ukraine and the U.S. deny involvement in the alleged drone attack at the Kremlin.
Zelenskyy wants Putin trial; Russia accuses US on drones
Jaden Bowman, 14, was identified as the victim in a fiery crash during a police pursuit.
Officials: Victim killed in fiery crash during police pursuit identified as missing 14-year-old
Ukraine and the U.S. deny involvement in the alleged drone attack at the Kremlin.
Russia accuses U.S. of being behind alleged drone attack
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols died of blunt force injuries, autopsy shows
One worker is missing after a blast at a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility. (WFXT)
Drug plant explosion leaves worker missing at destroyed site