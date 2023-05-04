Fishing tournaments to be held in St. Marys

ST. MARY’S, W.Va. (WTAP) - The 2023 Kids Fishing Derby will be held at the bank of Middle Island Creek at the St. Mary’s Marina on Saturday, May 6th.

Sign up starts at 1:00 p.m. and fishing will follow from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Age groups will be separated from three to five, six to nine, and ten to fourteen years old.

You are asked to bring your own poles and bait.

On Saturday evening, the St. Marys police department will hold its 13th annual catfish tournament along with the Pleasant’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sign-up will start at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Captain’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The tournament will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and run through the overnight hours until 7 a.m. Sunday.

All catfish will be released back into the water following-weigh in.

