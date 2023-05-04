Groups gathered across the Mid-Ohio Valley and nation for National Day of Prayer

People gathered for National Day of Prayer
People gathered for National Day of Prayer(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Churches and communities all around the nation gathered for National Day of Prayer Thursday.

In Parkersburg, people gathered at Bicentennial Park to pray for first responders, health care workers, schools and students, politicians, and much more.

Associate Pastor with Rock Church in Parkersburg Greg Nangle shared more about National Day of Prayer and what he hopes this does for our country.

“Cities, counties, municipalities meet throughout the country to offer prayer for our nation. I hope it humbles our nation; our nation needs God. Our nation is in division right now, lawlessness; our nation needs God,” said Nangle.

People also gathered in front of Vienna’s City Building, Williamstown City Building, and at East Muskingum Park in Marietta.

