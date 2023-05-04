Local CASA program is calling for more volunteers

By Laura Bowen
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local Court Appointed Special Advocates program is calling for more volunteers.

Executive Director Margaret Hoschar told WTAP that the need is tremendous.

Court Appointed Special Advocate programs, also known as CASA, help kids removed from their home due to abuse and neglect.

Volunteers are an important part of that mission.

“They meet with them face to face once a month, make sure that all their needs are met…you know, emotional, educational, medical…,” Hoschar said.

Beyond meeting with the kids, volunteers advocate for children during the legal process.

“They do appear in court and the judges do call on them during the court hearings for their opinion and or recommendations of what is the best interest of the child,” Hoschar explained.

Volunteers also work on reports that are sent out to all parties involved - including judges, the prosecuting attorney, CPS, etc.

Hoschar said that volunteers know 30 to 60 days in advance when their next court hearing is. Volunteers typically have no more than three cases, a number that’s influenced by their experience and the number of kids in the cases they’re helping with.

Due to the nature of the legal system, Hoschar said CASA is the one support guaranteed to stay on a case during the entire legal process. For instance, attorneys may realize they have a conflict due to representing a relative in the past, a CPS worker may have to come off the case for some reason, etc.

“We create a bond with the child. We are probably the one main stay in the child’s life - I mean while they’re in the court system.”

According to Hoschar, CASA is currently representing over 500 children and the case load is increasing daily.

“We are in the middle of May and, since January 1st of 2023, we have received 100 and probably 20 cases,” she said.

Hoschar added that CASA makes sure no child goes under-served, even if it means she and her volunteer coordinator have to pick up the extra case load.

This local CASA program serves Wood, Wirt, Pleasants, and Ritchie County. They represent children from birth to 18.

To get involved, you can go to the West Virginia CASA website or you can call or email the local Parkersburg office at (304) 422-3390 or voicesforchildrencasa@gmail.com.

