New event to help Relay for Life and keep everyone safe

Parkersburg City Park
Parkersburg City Park
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The first annual Slip, Slap, Slop event is coming to Parkersburg City Park this weekend.

The two mile run/walk is held to raise awareness for Melanoma and Skin Cancer and to help Relay for Life.

It was also designed to remind everyone to slip on a shirt, slap on a hat, and slop on some sunscreen to prevent skin cancers.

Team Captain for Team Forever Young Kim Haase shares how this will not only help raise money for Relay for Life.

“We hope to raise a little bit of money for our relay for life team, but most importantly it reminds parents to put sunscreen on their children. Also, children and adults alike to wear a hat, wear more clothing in the summer. Don’t get sunburnt, you don’t need a suntan, you can go without a suntan. Melanoma and skin cancer are very prevalent,” said Haase.

The run/walk will take place May 6th starting at 9 am at Parkersburg City Park.

Registration is currently available online and Haase went on to mention that you can also register at the pavilion Friday from 10 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 7:30 am until 8:30 am.

For more information or to sign up you can visit Slip Slap Slop two mile run/walk.

