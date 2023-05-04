Obituary: Greathouse, Donald “Steven”

Donald “Steven” Greathouse, 64, of Vincent, Ohio passed away May 3, 2023 at Selby General Hospital after an extended illness.

He was born April 18, 1959 in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of the late Donald W. Greathouse and R. Maxine Greathouse Cantwell.

He graduated from Belpre High School with the class of 1977. He loved music, wsa active in the choir and the madrigals. He went on to play with several local bands and start his own band, Country Horizon.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janet Greathouse and two daughters, Amy (Doug) Aultman, Stefani (Bastiaan) Smit and 8 grandchildren: Dylan Aultman of Toledo, Ohio and Johannah, Cohen, Carson, Weston, Wyatt, Alistair and Magdalena Smit of Marengo, Ohio. He is also survived by his aunt, Sue Barnhart, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Betsy Moody; sister in law, Sue Martin; brother in law, Kenneth Gray. He was also preceded in death by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.A graveside service will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM. No visitation will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Barlow Volunteer Fire Department.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

