Obituary: Moss, Darrell Gene

Darrell Gene Moss, 86, of Cairo, WV (Bear Run Community), departed this life on Friday, April 28, 2023, at his residence, following an extended illness.

Gene was born August 29, 1936 in Akron, OH, a son of the late Bennie Bule and Geraldine (Wetter) Moss. He retired from DuPont Washington Works where he worked in Butacite. Gene was very proud to be a member of the DuPont Fire Brigade during his time working at the plant. He was an avid gardener and was well known for his beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Gene greatly enjoyed fishing, hunting, and just being outdoors.

Gene is survived by his children, Gary Moss (Msdonna) of Palm Bay, FL; Darrell Moss of Cairo, WV, and Ann Moss of Tucson, AZ; his siblings, Bob Moss (Reta) of Cairo, WV; Bennie Moss (Ann) of Elizabeth, WV; Elizabeth June Criss of Vienna, WV, and Anna Faye Harper (Fay) of Nutter Farm, WV; his grandchildren, Sarah Beth Lewis and family of Kokomo, IN; Ben Dennison and family of Cairo, WV; Torin Harris of Tucson, AZ; Cassi Wilson and family of Harrisville, WV, and Kayla Julifs and family of Ellenboro, WV.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sarah Margaret (Wilson) Moss; daughter, Pam Dennison; sisters, Doris Tennant and Nettie Ellen Tennant, and brother, Rex Moss.

Graveside services for Gene will take place at 2pm, Saturday May 13, 2023, at the Moss Family Cemetery on the family farm at 865 Bear Run Road, Cairo, WV, 26337. McCullough Rogers Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

