Obituary: Tennant, Claremont Blaine

Claremont Blaine Tennant, 87, of Rockport, WV went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1935, a son of the late Dick Tennant and Waneta (Eaton) Tennant.

He worked at Storck’s Bakery driving trucks for 14 years and retired from Wood County Schools as a bus driver after 26 years. Blaine also sold barrels for years and was affectionally known by many as the “barrel man”.

Blaine is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Ruby (Somerville) Tennant; two daughters, Brenda (Roger) Bradley of Belleville, WV and Becky (Jim) Olsen of Roland, OK; a son, Alan B. (Jenny) Tennant of Mineral Wells, WV; ten grandchildren, Andrew (April) Olsen of Sallisaw, OK, Anna (Darin) Wood of Athens, AR, Abigail (Aaron) Padgett of Sallisaw, OK, Bethany (Titus) Shuecraft of Donna, TX, Emily (Trent) Decker of Blair, OK, Moriah Olsen of Roland, OK and Josiah Olsen of Roland, OK, Grant (Sydney) Tennant of Mineral Wells, WV, Blake (Alli) Tennant of Parkersburg, WV; Alyssa Tennant of Mineral Wells, WV; twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, Victor (Wanda) Tennant, Larry Tennant, Gary Tennant; brother in law, Dick Board; two sisters, Ruth Lemon and Wanda Snider; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Blaine was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Tennant; two sisters, Vera Board and Elsie Simmons; two brothers in law, Buck Snider and Bob Simmons.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, South Parkersburg with Evangelist Tim Bell officiating. Entombment will follow at Three Crosses Mausoleum, Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Saturday, May 6, 2023 and one hour prior to the services Sunday at the funeral home.

