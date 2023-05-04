Officials have reminders for drivers until traffic lights are fixed

Lights malfunctioning in Belpre
Lights malfunctioning in Belpre(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The traffic lights at the conner of state route 7 and Farson Street are malfunctioning.

The city of Belpre is aware of it, and expects it to be fixed tomorrow.

In the meantime Belpre Mayor Mike Lorentz and Police Chief Michael Stump want to remind drivers that the flashing yellow means to slow down, and the red flashing light means to stop.

Mayor Lorentz went on to say that if you are able to avoid the area, do so until the lights are fixed.

Chief Stump wanted to remind drivers that the speed limit is 50 miles per hour on that section of State Route 7.

