Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted visits Micro Machine Works highlighting in-demand jobs

The Ohio Lieutenant Governor makes a stop in Washington County to highlight a manufacturing business.
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted visits Micro Machine Works highlighting in-demand jobs
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted visits Micro Machine Works highlighting in-demand jobs(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted stopped in Washington County to highlight in-demand jobs.

Husted visited Micro Machine Works — a manufacturing company — at the it’s Barlow Township location.

Husted discussed the importance of jobs, like with Micro Machine Works that uses “TechCred” to upskill its employees and is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the region. Husted said that it is important to highlight in-demand jobs that look to use avenues such as these for a successful career.

“We’re growing the economy all across our state. We have the record-low unemployment rates. Finding pathways for more young people and adults toward these kinds of careers is our mission. It’s our mission this week, it’s our mission every week. And this creates a rising tide that lifts all boats and it starts with job training, job skills and to take advantage of the economic opportunities that are out there today,” says Husted.

Husted is continuing his tour of highlighting businesses that use pre-apprenticeships, college credit plus and industry-recognized credentials.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a two-car head on collision at the intersection of Emerson Avenue...
One person is dead following a two-car head on collision in Parkersburg Wednesday morning
The car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday afternoon caused some traffic delays.
Car wreck on Farson Street in Belpre on Tuesday
The Belpre City School District bond issue and levy has failed.
Unofficial election results - Belpre school levy fails for the 10th time
Nicholas Wade Carroll
Obituary: Carroll, Nicholas Wade
A new program being proposed aims to give residents incentives to buy security cameras.
New security camera program is included in Parkersburg’s proposed CDBG budget

Latest News

Officials have reminders for drivers until traffic lights are fixed
Officials have reminders for drivers until traffic lights are fixed
Two local teens are on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board
Two local teens are on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board
New provost for Marietta College, Kathleen Dougherty
New provost for Marietta College, Kathleen Dougherty
Claywood Park PSD proposing rate increases
Claywood Park PSD proposing rate increases