Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted visits Micro Machine Works highlighting in-demand jobs

BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Lieutenant Governor, Jon Husted stopped in Washington County to highlight in-demand jobs.

Husted visited Micro Machine Works — a manufacturing company — at the it’s Barlow Township location.

Husted discussed the importance of jobs, like with Micro Machine Works that uses “TechCred” to upskill its employees and is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in the region. Husted said that it is important to highlight in-demand jobs that look to use avenues such as these for a successful career.

“We’re growing the economy all across our state. We have the record-low unemployment rates. Finding pathways for more young people and adults toward these kinds of careers is our mission. It’s our mission this week, it’s our mission every week. And this creates a rising tide that lifts all boats and it starts with job training, job skills and to take advantage of the economic opportunities that are out there today,” says Husted.

Husted is continuing his tour of highlighting businesses that use pre-apprenticeships, college credit plus and industry-recognized credentials.

