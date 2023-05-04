Two local teens are on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - This year is the second time Melina Matics and Josie Burke are on the Ohio State Junior Fair Board.

Being a part of the Junior Fair Board last year meant a lot to Burke.

“We got to have a lot of bonding time with a lot of our new members that were on the board, whether it was also their first year, or their second year. Being with those people with the same interest. It was great to finally be that youth administrator or advocate,” said Burke.

Meeting members from other areas gave them the opportunity to help the local fairs, according to Matics.

“So you get to talk to them about what your fair is like, and theirs. I feel like there’s opportunities to exchange ideas. You can find an idea that you like, and you can adapt and bring the idea back to your county, so you can make it your own and it fits with your county fair,” said Matics.

Burke and Matics are looking forward to helping the new board members during the upcoming Ohio State Fair.

“All the new members that are coming on board, and getting to share my experiences with them. Even though I know it will be bittersweet in the end, it’s still (cool, all) the memories and even the opportunities that you get. We’ve gotten so many opportunities from just being on the junior fair board, and just being that name,” said Burke.

The fair will start July 26th in Columbus.

