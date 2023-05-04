United Way donated to Goodwill for a project that will benefit the state

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is able to not only held the community, but part of the state with their latest donation.

The United Way recently received a sizable donation from Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables, and is paying it forward to help the community.

On Thursday, United Way donated $100,000 to Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley for Mission Mobile.

Megan Diehl, the Vice President of Brand Management for Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley, and Vic Sprouse, Project Manager for Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables talked about how Mission Mobile will help the community.

“Mission Mobile is going to be a custom fitted recreation vehicles, for lack of a better term, that will to the most rural areas of our state, including Jackson County, and offer employment and career services to our citizens,” said Diehl.

“Goodwill’s Mission Mobile project is exactly what Berkshire Hathaway envisioned whenever they provided this money to the United Way. They wanted to incentivize additional dollars to come into the community. They wanted to go after the work force and make sure that this was something that could provide a huge benefit to the community of Jackson County,” said Sprouse.

Diehl went on to say that they do not have a definitive time on when Mission Mobile will be complete and out serving the community, but they hope to have it ready by the end of the year.

